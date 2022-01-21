The Policing Board has confirmed four new appointments to the PSNI's leadership team.

Bobby Singleton, who joined the PSNI in 2001, has become an Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) after serving in the role on a temporary basis.

From April 2016 to May 2019, then a Detective Superintendent, he was the service’s lead for drugs, organised crime and the then newly established Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Chris Todd, who served in West Midlands Police, has also been appointed as an ACC.

Meanwhile, Mark McNaughten is now Assistant Chief Officer (ACO) Corporate Services.

ACO Mark McNaughten Credit: PSNI

He was Temporary ACO Corporate Services within the PSNI.

Former Director of Performance and Reform at the Southern Trust, Aldrina Magwood, has been appointed to the role of Assistant Chief Officer Strategic Planning and Transformation.

Policing Board Chair Doug Garrett said: "Appointing the PSNI leadership team is an important role for the Board and I am delighted to confirm that four new appointments have been made.

"Supporting the Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and Chief Operating Officer role in the delivery of policing, each will play a key role as a member of the PSNI Service Executive Team.

"As a Board, we look forward to working with them in the time ahead."

Chief Constable Simon Byrne welcomed the new officers to his leadership team. He said they would bring fresh talent and experience and help modernise the service and deliver on their ambitions.