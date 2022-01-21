A 33-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman in 2020.

The County Antrim man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into custody on Friday.

Natasha Melendez died on April 1, 2020 after an incident in Lisburn on March 22. The 32-year-old was a mother of four and originally from Venezuela.

She was described by the judge as “larger than life”.Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from Magilligan Prison, the accused confirmed that he understood the four charges against him.

He is charged with killing Ms Melendez on 22 March 2020, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on her "on a date unknown in February 2020” and two counts of causing her actual bodily harm on 15 February 2020 and on another unknown date in December 2019.Giving evidence to the court, a detective inspector said he believed he could connect the alleged killer to each of the offences.

He further revealed the victim’s grieving mother “has been over once or twice” but that she had found it difficult to “understand the cause of the delay".District Judge Watters said she remembered the killing because the victim “was larger than life".“She appeared before this court for various things, nothing terribly serious,” said the judge, “I suppose I was aware that she had been found alive and had subsequently passed away…it’s shocking that it’s taken this length of time.”The accused was remanded into custody and the case adjourned to 14 February.