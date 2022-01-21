New Kenneth Branagh film Belfast set for UK premiere

Play video

Belfast has been captivating audiences in the USA over the last few months. The film was released in 2021 to American audiences, but premieres in UK cinemas on 21 January.

Sir Kenneth Branagh's film, having already won at the Toronto International Film Festival is now tipped for BAFTA and Oscar success.Set in 1969 at the very start of the Troubles, Belfast is a semi autobiographical depiction of growing up during a turbulent time.Many films have been made with many different takes on the Troubles, but this story is told through the eyes of a child - played by newcomer Jude Hill.Sir Kennth Branagh's Belfast, with it's humour and heartache, is a very human account of history. Perhaps the real star of the show - is Belfast itself.