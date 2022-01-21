Play video

By Gareth Wilkinson

Every day for a fortnight, the SDLP MLA Cara Hunter walked a path in Portrush.

It lead to the sea for a swim challenge. For every one of those 14 days she swam a mile, to raise funds for Women's Aid and to highlight domestic abuse.

On day 10 another young woman went running on a path in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Ashling Murphy never came back from her run. The 23-year-old teacher was murdered.

A killing that added poignancy to Cara Hunter’s challenge.

She was raising funds and awareness of Women’s Aid, inspired by the work they do in her own East Londonderry constituency.

The killing of a young woman just three years younger than her made Cara more determined to finish.

She said she thought about Ashling as she swam in the icy waters of the north coast.

Cara told UTV News the murder was "an horrific reminder young women on this island do not feel safe".

Ms Hunter started her swim challenge at the dawn of the New Year.

She believes new resolve is needed to tackle violence against women.

She’s appealed to victims of violence or abuse to seek help and not to let it continue into 2022.

The MLA also wants women in Northern Ireland to have their say in a public consultation on legislation passing through Stormont aimed at protecting women and girls.