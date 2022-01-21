Woman escapes injury after shot fired at Portadown house

A woman has been left badly shaken after a shot was fired at the window of her home in Portadown.

The shooting happened in Loughhall Road around 12.30am in the early hours of Friday morning, smashing an outer window pane.

The woman escaped injury in what police have described as a "reckless attack".

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley has condemned the incident.

He said: "This was a disgraceful attack on the home of an elderly woman. Shooting indiscriminately through at a window is a reckless and murderous action. The lady in question had only just left the living room at the time of the attack and my thoughts are with her at this time."There can be no place for such actions in our society and those responsible must be held accountable."Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact.