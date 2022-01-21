Play video

A charity has highlighted how important it is for women to feel safe no matter where they are.

The PSNI is set to launch its 'Male Violence and Intimidation against Women and Girls strategy' in a number of weeks.

Focus on what is being done to tackle violence against women has intensified since the murder of Co Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy.

But police say simply putting more officers on the ground is not the answer.

"It’s important we are aware of what makes women and girls safe. And whilst the presence of police officer may make some feel safe it may cause others concern," Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher said.

12 number of women killed in NI since start of Coronavirus pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Northern Ireland, 12 women have been killed.

Over Christmas reports of domestic abuse jumped by 12% compared to 2020. The PSNI dealt with 2,000 calls for help during the festive period.

Michelle Alonso from Fermanagh Women’s Aid warned male violence against women was at "epidemic" proportions.

"We need to make women feel safe not just on the streets but at home," she said.

Women's Aid statistics show 80% of women murdered are killed by some one they know.

In Fermanagh the PSNI on average dealt with six reports of Domestic Abuse a day in the month of Dec 2021.

The charity also say victims faced challenges that were "on another level" during lockdown.