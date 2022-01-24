Mourners at the funeral of talented young GAA player Fionntán McGarvey, who died after an assault in Belfast, heard his family now bear the burden of that unbearable question - why?

His family clutched sunflowers as they walked beyond the coffin of their son, brother and team-mate, as it was carried into St Brigid's church in south Belfast.

The 18-year-old was assaulted after a night out in the south of the city on 27 December and died in hospital last week.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

During the funeral mass parish priest Fr Eddie O'Donnell spoke of how Fionntán's family has been plunged into darkness.

"During those days, hoping against hope, but with a growing sense of foreboding, we have waited for the storm to crash over us," he said.

"And now it has - leaving us, in its wake, stunned and devastated."

Fionntan was a talented GAA player for a number of teams including St Brigid's GAC.

Fr Eddie O'Donnell told mourners: "A falling star is a wonderful sight - for a moment it holds our attention and then it is gone.

"Such was Fionntán - for too short awhile he lit our sky with his big smile, his love and his friendship, with his talent and sportsmanship.

"Today, we feel bereft now that the star has fallen, yet is it not true to say that we have been enriched by knowing him, as a son, as a brother, as a friend, as a teammate?"

Fionntán's coffin bore an inscription of the motto of his GAA club, Mol an Óige, an Irish saying which means 'praise the youth and they will flourish'.

Those who loved Fionntan McGarvey have said their painful goodbyes to a young man whose flourishing life was cut tragically short.