Play video

UUP leader Doug Beattie has issued another apology, this time for historic tweets, saying he was deeply "ashamed and embarrassed" by their content.

He said the tweets did not reflect his values or opinions today.

The Upper Bann MLA had earlier issued an apology in the Assembly for a tweet he posted over the weekend in which he said wanted to make "politics a bit more human".

In that "joke" he described a fictional scenario involving Mr Beattie and Mr Poots in a barbershop. It made a reference to Mr Poots' wife.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr Beattie said he had let his guard down and was "truly sorry". He said he did not intend to cause offence.

Later on Monday, he then again took to Twitter to say since that apology, he had been made aware of a number of historic tweets he had published.

"I am deeply ashamed and embarrassed by the content of these tweets," he said.

"They do not reflect the opinions or values I have today."

He continued: "From the time I entered politics I have made a serious effort to increase the representation of women and advocate policies which would improve the lives and wellbeing of all women and girls.

"That is where I stand and deeply regret the fact that these historic tweets could serve to undermine that position.

"Misogyny is something which must be taken very seriously and dealt with through education, listening and understanding. I am sorry that in the past I have fallen short, but I will continue to listen first and foremost to the voices of women and girls.

"My actions going forward will be consistent with the values I hold."

Mr Beattie apologised in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday to Edwin Poots and his wife for his weekend social media activity.

Mr Poots said his wife had been left "disgusted" saying it had demeaned her and women in general. He said family members should not be brought into politics and his wife did not seek to be in the public spotlight.

Mr Poots said he accepted Mr Beattie's apology, but he questioned his "poor" judgment in posting it in the first place.

The Ulster Unionist leader, in his apology in Stormont, said: "I let my guard down and for that I am truly sorry.

"Regardless of what my intentions were it wasn't just inappropriate it was absolutely wrong.

"It's important that I stand here and I say to Mr and Mrs Poots that I am sorry for the hurt that I may have caused."

Previously Mr Beattie had apologised on social media.

"I posted a joke - I introduced it as a joke. It was an attempt at humour nothing more," Mr Beattie tweeted on Sunday.

"In no way would I intentionally offend anyone but it's clear I have so it is only right I apologise for doing so.

"We can all make mistakes, my choice of joke was a mistake."

Mr Poots' party colleague and DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley condemned the tweet.

"This is an appalling comment to make about anyone," she said.

"To seek to score a political point against an opponent in this manner is not befitting a leader. For the comments to be about a woman not even in public life, is a further indication of Doug Beattie's default setting.

"This was an offence to all women, at a time when parties are working to stop attacks on women, particularly on social media. It's no laughing matter.

"He has rightly removed the comment but his attempt at an apology is feeble and only a reaction.

"If he truly felt remorseful and understood the offence he caused to Mrs Poots, her children, Edwin and the wider family, he would have apologised to them directly."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long also criticised the remarks.

"Genuinely shocked at just how casually misogynistic that was," she tweeted. "It would have made many a 1970s comic blush."