One more coronavirus-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland.

Monday's update from the Health Department also showed a further 3,932 positive cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

The number of new positive cases is on the rise. There have been 29,950 in the past week with 22,846 reported in the seven days previous to that.

The number of deaths have been decreasing with 25 reported in the past seven days compared to 32 in the previous week.

There are currently 371 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland hospitals and 23 patients in intensive care units with 20 of them on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy stands at 102% with six facilities over capacity.

There are 215 confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.The department says 3,650,097 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland.

The death toll reported by the department stands at 3,072 people.