Irish police are investigating reports a dead man was 'propped up' and brought to a post office in an attempt to claim his pension.

It has been reported two men took the deceased pensioner into the post office in Carlow town last Friday morning.

It was claimed the pair "propped him up" as they carried him into the building, and when questioned by staff they "dropped" the body and fled.

It is not thought the death is being treated as suspicious.

Gardai said there investigation has now turned to the events at the business following the results of a post mortem. They do not routinely release results.

Monday's Irish Daily Mirror reports a man said he attempted to bring a relative to the post office, but denied he was dead at the time.

Declan Haughney told the newspaper he was not trying to rob his relative.

He said on the short walk to the post office his uncle "got all slumpy" and he and the other person he was with linked arms to take him the rest of the way.

He reportedly added that it was only when they got to the post office "he just dropped".

"I’m not an eejit to walk into Hoseys with a dead man and collect his money," he said.

Carlow mayor Ken Murnane said the local community was in shock following the incident.

“The whole town is in shock that anyone could actually think of doing something like that, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”

In a statement, Gardai said: "We are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of the body of a male at a business premises in the Carlow area on the morning of Friday January 21.

"A post mortem of the deceased has been concluded. Post mortem results are not released for operational reasons.

"The focus of Garda enquiries is now on the ancillary events that took place at the business premises connected to the recent death of the male."