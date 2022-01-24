The National Association of Head Teachers has said school principals have been left to "fend for themselves" under revised Covid-19 guidance.

Dr Graham Gault said the latest statistics show 4,485 children and 488 school staff tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the week ending 16 January.

He said new guidance issued by the Department of Education on Monday had been greeted with "cynicism".

Dr Gault explained: “In general terms, mitigations in schools have now been reduced to hand washing, opening windows and wearing masks where appropriate.

"And, despite trade union requests for reinstated contact tracing, any efforts to manage the potential spread of transmission across school communities has disappeared in all but name, to the extent that even the channels for seeking advice around multiple cases (clusters) has gone, with school leaders being left to complete a form in order to report concerns to the Education Authority."

He added: "Whether it is truly the case or not, the perception of many school leaders is that they have now been left to fend for themselves, making very difficult decisions with potentially very serious ramifications based on their own best judgment.

"This development, along with the continuing staffing crisis, has created a critically difficult context for our school leaders."

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has previously defended her department's handling of the pandemic.

She has said she is investing £2m this year on ventilation works, including replacing old and defective windows, as well as Co2 monitors, and an initial 100 air filtration units.

She said action has been taken on workforce shortages, such as asking recently retired teachers to return, which has resulted in more than 100 putting their name on the substitute teachers' register.

Ms McIlveen said the safety and wellbeing of children and young people was "her top priority".