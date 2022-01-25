Play video

Covid restrictions may be easing, but one college principal says Coronavirus is still causing major disruption to school life.

And she is urging the Department of Education to consider repeating last year's decision to use teacher assessments for GCSE and A-level grades.Last week rules on hospitality and home gatherings were relaxed and, it claimed, the worst of the pandemic had passed. But schools say they can't drop their guard.That's because after returning from the winter break, pupils and teachers are once again sitting together and that's driving up infections.Official figures show that after just a few days back in the class more than 2,700 children and 126 staff tested positive for Covid. One week later on January 16, it was almost 4,500 children and 488 staff.

Dr Graham Gault, director of the National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland, says the guidance on handling Covid infections in the school environment is too vague.

"In general terms, mitigations in schools have now been reduced to hand washing, opening windows and wearing masks where appropriate," he said.

"Despite trade union requests for reinstated contact tracing, any efforts to manage the potential spread of transmission across school communities has disappeared in all but name."He said school principals needed more support.

"Whether it is truly the case or not, the perception of many school leaders is that they have now been left to fend for themselves, making very difficult decisions with potentially very serious ramifications based on their own best judgement.

"This development, along with the continuing staffing crisis, has created a critically difficult context for our school leaders."

Schools are doing everything they can to keep education on track, but disruption is unavoidable.Last year, the pandemic paused face-to-face teaching and led to exams being cancelled. The principal of St Cecilia's College in Londonderry believes that impact is still being felt. Martine Mulhern says pupil and staff absences either side of Christmas have badly affected her school's preparation for GCSE and A-level exams.She believes the Department of Education should consider using teacher assessments again this year.

"Young people have really had a significant impact on their learning both from last year and this year," she said.

"The mitigations that are in place - and I know that CCEA have worked very hard to have mitigations - but they are mostly dependent on the result of what happened last year.

"I think we need to look at what is happening this year and go back and look at what assessment process we will use for our young people, and I'm not saying it's not exams, it might be some sort of hybrid. But it needs to be looked at to be fair to our young people."

The Department of Education has said in response that the safety, emotional health and wellbeing of every teacher, pupil and staff member continues to be the Minister's top priority.A spokesperson said action to address staffing pressures have been put in place with retired teachers urged to return to the classroom and 250 teachers signing up to the substitute register.

With regard to exams, they said the Department has worked closely with CCEA to make adaptions to GCSE, AS and A-level qualifications to take account of the disruption experienced by students. Grading this year will take account of this and learners will not be disadvantaged due to the pandemic, they continued. “Should the public health situation change and public examinations have to be cancelled, detailed contingencies for alternative awarding arrangements have been agreed and can be stood up by CCEA at pace,” they concluded.