Cardiac arrest survivor donates five life saving devices to Ballymena area

A Ballymena businesswoman has been going round in circles in her efforts to make sure anyone suffering a heart attack has a greater chance of staying alive.

Sinead Connolly who runs Connolly’s Spar in Dunclug with her husband Connor, has donated five life-saving portable defibrillators to local community groups and charities after raising more than £7,500 in a twelve hour ‘Spinathon’ instore with the help of family and staff.

Sinead had fallen ill in October 2020 but fortunately she was in the right place at the right time when she went into cardiac arrest, and paramedics and the rapid response medics were able to restart her heart in the ambulance on the way to Hospital.

She said: “One saved my life and I wanted to give something back. I was so thankful of the rapid response team, the ambulance drivers, Antrim hospital and the Royal for all they did for me.

"I know how important they are so we set out on the day to raise enough money to buy one defibrillator to put outside our store for the community but in the end we raised enough money to buy five. We were completely blown away by everyone’s support. The sense of community was amazing."

A defibrillator can increase survival rates in cardiac arrest cases

Sinead was diagnosed with Sudden Death Syndrome, a diagnosis that can often come all too late for those who may not be near an essential piece of kit when their heart stops with no warning.

Funds left over from purchasing the 5 defibrillators will also go towards providing CPR training for those in the community and the in-store team.

Stephanie Leckey, the Community Resuscitation Lead for the Ambulance Service said: "We have something called the chain of survival and defibrillation is the third link in the chain. It’s very important that it goes hand in hand with CPR but it can increase the chances of survival.

"When someone is doing CPR, our Control Room staff would send a member of the public to the closest portable defibrillator , so it is important that it is registered with us so that we know where exactly it is. Hopefully it will increase that person’s chances of survival."

Gail Kinkead is with the charity Healthy Kidz based in Portadown. She said they were delighted to be given one of the portable devices.

“It gives us great peace of mind to know that if something goes wrong we have the equipment there” she said. “The beauty is it provides parents with that extra peace of mind to know that their kids are really well looked after at our camps – we are delighted and thanks to Sinead and all those who helped raise the funds”.The portable defibrillators will be installed at Connolly’s Spar, the SureStart Playgroup, The Harmony Hub and the All Saints Youth Club which provides space for the Geraldine Donnelly School of Irish Dancing and the All Saints Boxing Club. The fifth has been donated to Healthy Kidz in Portadown.