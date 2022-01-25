Play video

Politics is personal.

When a politician from any party agrees to a one on one sit down interview, you know they have something important to say.

It also means they want to be seen to be challenged by the interviewer. Doug Beattie agreed to an interview with UTV, on a bench in the grounds of Stormont on Tuesday afternoon. It was just one of a number of extensive interviews the Ulster Unionist leader agreed to through the course of the day.

It was clearly his effort to front up to the discovery of historical tweets he had posted up to 10 years ago which have been viewed as misogynistic and racist.

They were uncovered after a Saturday night post by Mr Beattie in which he tried to make a joke and referred to the wife of Edwin Poots.

It was removed and Doug Beattie apologised in the Assembly on Monday, but Mr and Mrs Poots have now issued legal proceedings over the tweet. Mr Beattie arrived at the discreet corner of Stormont, along with his press officer. His first words after saying hello to me were "I'm sorry". Doug Beattie then said he felt he needed to apologise to everyone he meets at the moment. He sat down to do the interview and it was clear to see he was trying to put on a brave face.

He described feeling "broken" by the events of the last 48 hours. He said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" to be sitting in front of a female journalist having a conversation about things he had published which objectified women.

Play video

When the interview was finished, Doug Beattie again told me he was sorry. I wasn't the butt of any of the attempted jokes he has made over the last 10 years on twitter, but as a female Mr Beattie meets regularly, he said he needed to apologise to me personally.

He has been a man enjoying good opinion polls and a steady eight months in the job as Ulster Unionist leader.

But the last few days have been devastating to him politically and personally. If I was one of the people he wanted to say sorry to, then the meetings with his MLAs will have been as frank and open too. His party is standing by him. A politician has now apologised publicly on every local media channel and in person to people he believes he has offended. No matter what you think of politicians or which party you support, that doesn't happen every day.