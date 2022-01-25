The DUP's Edwin Poots has instructed solicitors to issue defamation proceedings against Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and Tory MP Simon Hoare over a tweet about his wife.

Patrick Higgins, from solicitors firm Donnelly and Wall said: “Today we instigated proceedings on behalf or Mrs and Mr Poots against Mr Beattie MLA and Mr Hoare MP who published this tweet.

“This post constitutes a grave and unwarranted attack on my clients' reputation. As a couple of 36 years, married for 33, it has caused my clients profound distress.

“As a lady who has recently retired after dedicating her life as a nurse to caring for terminally ill children it is wholly inappropriate for any persons to make such comments and the publication has caused immense hurt to her, her husband and their family.”

Doug Beattie has apologised for the tweet but is facing a backlash after historic tweets that have since been uncovered. Credit: PA

Mr Beattie had earlier apologised for tweeting the joke about Mr Poots and his wife on Saturday night.

North Dorset MP Simon Hoare, who chairs the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster, retweeted it but deleted it within a short space of time.

UUP leader Doug Beattie faces critical talks with his party on Tuesday after a series of historical misogynistic and racist social media posts were also uncovered.