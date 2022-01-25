Five further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland

Five more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday’s update from the Health Department also showed a further 5,023 positive cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

The number of new positive cases is on the rise. There have been 30,808 in the past week with 23,815 reported in the seven days previous to that.

The number of deaths have been decreasing with 24 reported in the past seven days compared to 38 in the previous week.

There are currently 393 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland hospitals and 21 patients in intensive care units with 18 of them on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy stands at 104% with seven facilities over capacity.

There are 213 confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

The department says 3,652,360 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland.

The death toll reported by the department stands at 3,077 people.