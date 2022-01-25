Play video

Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan has said focus should be on health and education in the forthcoming election and not "tribal issues".

He made the comments as he again refused to be drawn on his party nominating for deputy first minister should Sinn Fein come out on top in May's scheduled election.

The MLA claimed Sinn Fein would use a victory as a basis to call for a border poll.

Recent surveys have suggested that for the first time, a nationalist party could have the most MLAs elected.

Mr Givan said: “I’m not going into this election on the basis that the DUP is going to lose it. We’re going to be fighting this election because we want to win it.

“And it is on a basis where we are saying to the public focus on health and education, don’t focus on these tribal issues.

"We’ll put forward our policies on how we can improve people’s lives and do people really want a Sinn Fein First Minister that will then use that position as a platform to demand border polls and the instability that all that creates?

“I want Northern Ireland to work, I want these institutions to work and the DUP will offer the best basis that people can coalesce around us to ensure that we come out the largest party and deliver that stable form of government.

Paul Givan is currently First Minister with Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill serving as Deputy

“We will provide the only viable option around the pro-union cause, which is neither Protestant or Catholic, it’s about our best place within this union to deliver on issues around health, education and we are not contemplating losing this election.”

Mr Givan did, however, say he respected the democratic process.

“I have worked in a power-sharing arrangement with four other political parties – that’s challenging and difficult to do, people come with their mandates,” he said.

“But as a democrat I respect people’s mandate, I respect their right if the electorate put them into positions and into government.”

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy again reiterated his party's call for the DUP and the UUP to make it clear if they will take up the deputy first minister post.

“The public will want to know what each party plan to do as part of the election campaign, but also what they intend to do on the other side of that," the Finance Minister said.

“We have served in the position of deputy first minister since 2007 and we have worked with various parties in that regard.

“It’s very clear that neither the DUP nor indeed the UUP have declared as yet that they would be prepared to serve as the deputy first minister if it was the case that the electorate returned a nationalist party as the largest party.

“That’s the circumstances in which we all engaged in these institutions since 1998 and I think it is incumbent on both unionist to let the electorate know what their intention would be on the other side of the election.”