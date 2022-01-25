Police have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Mark Hall in west Belfast last December. The suspect was arrested in Belfast on Tuesday evening and remains in police custody. A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the same offences earlier on Tuesday has been released following questioning.

Police believe two gunmen shot Mark Hall in front of his family on Saturday 18 December. They arrived at the scene in a car with a taxi sign on its roof and fired through the front window of the 31-year-old's home in Rodney Drive.

Police believe the men were armed with handguns and fired at least seven shots.

"The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101," a PSNI spokesperson said.