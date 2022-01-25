Northern Ireland's Covid restrictions are easing on 26 January. The measures had been brought in on 26 December as the threat of the Omicron variant loomed.

While case numbers remain high, the threat of serious illness with Omicron is much lower.

Stormont ministers agreed to a large-scale easing of rules around Covid. Last week the "rule of six" was removed for bars and restaurants as well as the need for table service.

The Department of Health has also announced a change in the travel rules with vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries no longer needing to to isolate or test.

Further changes coming into effect from January 26 will include the reopening of nightclubs and dancing permitted, and the two-metre social distancing in workplaces being scrapped.

So-called Covid passports will only be needed for nightclubs and certain indoor events. It will be dropped as a requirement for most of the sector. However, their use will be encouraged.

Last week saw the Republic of Ireland announce their own easing of restrictions in what was dubbed "Freedom Friday".

Changes in Northern Ireland from January 26 at noon:

Ministers have agreed that nightclubs will be permitted to open.

From the same date, dancing and indoor standing events can resume, and in workplaces the requirement for offices to take reasonable measures for two-metre social distancing will also be removed.

The legal requirement for Covid certification will continue in nightclubs and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 or more. For other settings the certification will no longer be required but its use encouraged.

The Covid certification scheme is set to end for hospitality - apart from nightclubs and certain indoor events

The next big date on the calendar for Stormont's decision makers is 10 February.

That Executive meeting will discuss the removal of all remaining restrictions. These include the legal duty on retail to take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of transmission, the legal requirement to wear face coverings and the legal requirement for risk assessments in prescribed settings.

The Health Minister Robin Swann said last week: "I have always taken the decision at the time in regards to the advice that was put forward via my chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser, so February 10, while it will be a key date, let's make sure we get there safely and as collectively as we can."

The self-isolation rules on travel from red-list countries are set to change on 11 February

Meanwhile, The Department of Health has confirmed the removal of a number of travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers arriving into Northern Ireland.

From 4am on 11 February, fully vaccinated travellers arriving from non-red list countries will only have to complete a UK Passenger Locator Form with no additional requirement for testing or isolation.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be required to complete a UK Passenger Locator Form, take a pre-departure test 48 hours before arriving into Northern Ireland and book and pay for a day two PCR post arrival test. These individuals will only be required to self-isolate if they test positive following the day two PCR test.

From 4am on 11 February, 16 further countries will be added to the eligible vaccination arrivals policy. Vaccine certificates will now be accepted from Algeria, Cape Verde, China, El Salvador, Guatemala, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macao SAR [Special Administrative Region], Mexico, Sao Tome & Principe, Sudan, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, and Turkmenistan.