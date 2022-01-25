Play video

With lots of sports trying to find new ways to increase the pace and attract younger audiences, golf is no different.The game hasn’t changed but the latest equipment will certainly speed it up.Golf boards have already taken off in America, Australia and China but for the first time they are on their way to Ireland.Balmoral and Spa Golf Clubs have already signed up and other demos have taken place at Ardglass and other venues across the island of Ireland.The cost is £20 for a round and they operate like the smart bikes and scooter systems around the world. You download an app, sign up and scan the QR code on the board.While some courses only allow buggies during drier months of the year in our climate, golf boards can be used all year round as they are lighter and don’t cause the same damage to the fairways.Other advantages are speed of play, you go to your own ball instead of driving a buggy to different locations, you quickly forget about a bad shot when you jump back on the board and of course the fun that driving the board brings. It has also attracted newcomers to the game to give the boards a go.Steering comes down to transferring your body weight which is easy enough to learn, the speed is controlled by the throttle on the handle, your clubs attach easily to the front and there’s even a drinks holder on the side.My guess is they’ll gain momentum here when the better weather comes along but as far as the craic goes, Ireland seems the perfect place to embrace the latest golfing trend.