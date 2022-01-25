Wales international hooker Bradley Roberts has signed for the Dragons on a long-term contract.

The Dragons said that Roberts will join them from Ulster this summer.

South Africa-born Roberts, 26, made his Test debut during the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season and is a member of Wales' Guinness Six Nations squad currently preparing to face Ireland in next week's tournament opener.

He qualifies for Wales via his paternal grandmother.

"I am really excited by the challenge ahead of me. It is a new opportunity and, after only a few seasons at this level, I am determined to keep moving forward," Roberts told the Dragons' official website. "The move to Dragons means I can also keep pushing to be part of the Wales set-up. I've only just started with that, and I want to add to those experiences."