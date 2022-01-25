Play video

The Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has explained historic tweets uncovered as a product of being in an environment of "toxic masculinity" within military circles.

It comes as his party backed him to remain as leader following crunch talks among senior officials. UUP chief whip Robbie Butler made the announcement at Stormont.

Mr Beattie spoke to UTV over the fallout of his tweet on Saturday about Edwin Poots’ wife and older misogynistic and racist posts on social media.

The Lagan Valley Assembly member said he had thought carefully about whether he should resign.

"I have looked at this extremely seriously, I've looked at my position," he told UTV's Political Correspondent Vicki Hawthorne.

"Although it was before I was in politics, it was 10 years ago, long before I joined the Ulster Unionist Party, the reality is the two were being linked together and I want to take the party in a particular direction and if I was going to be a hindrance to that then I thought it would be best I resign so I did consider it, in fact I was very close to it."

Speaking about legal proceedings being issued by the ex-DUP leader Edwin Poots over the matter, Mr Beattie said "he has the right to do so".

“I am extremely sorry, I apologise unreservedly to Edwin Poots and his wife, I genuinely did not mean to cause harm or hurt, but it has an effect and I have to open up to that,” he added.

He said he was "extremely embarrassed and ashamed" by his tweets which have been described as misogynistic and racist in nature.

"I am not a racist, I am not misogynistic, I have learned, and will continue to learn as everybody does in life.

"Conversations will continue, I need to learn from my mistakes from 10 years and even from my mistake from Saturday night. That's what I have to do, and I have to confront my past."

Explaining the context of the historic tweets, the former soldier said it was a different environment with "that toxic masculinity that you sometimes find within military circles".

"That's not saying that's everywhere, but I'm just saying you find it and even the cycle of what I'd been doing at the time, having just come back from Afghanistan and having been out to Uganda, training soldiers going to Somalia and all of that," he said.

"I suppose you use black humour at times as a coping mechanism, that's not an excuse and I don't want anyone to think I'm sitting here trying to make an excuse, but I'm trying to explain and project myself back 10 years to understand why I would write such awful, tweets. Really horrendous, I have to own up to them and I must confront them."

"People will think this is who I am, and it's not, it's not now and it's not even a reflection of who I was 10 years ago, but they were misogynistic tweets, without a shadow of a doubt and I'm extremely sorry for all of that.”

