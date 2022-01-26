43 firefighters tackle blaze in the engine room of a tug boat at Glenarm Marina

43 firefighters have tackle a fire in the engine room of a tug boat at Glenarm Marina.

Three fire appliances attended the scene from Carnlough and Larne, along with specialist response teams from Belfast and Kilrea.

The Coastguard also attended, with the help of two lifeboats..

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went onboard the vessel to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental ignition.