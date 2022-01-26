Ian Henderson not fit enough to train with Ireland Six Nations squad

Iain Henderson is Ireland's only injury concern ahead of their opening Six Nations game against Wales in 10 days time.

Henderson won't be fit enough to train with the squad this week but a decision will be made on him closer to the game.

Captain Johnny Sexton was speaking about the likes of Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune at today's championship launch.

"They do have that youthful excitement and that add a lot of energy to the squad," Sexton told the media at the launch.

"You can see that in how they have prepared so far in even in the course of yesterday.

"It's great to have new faces in, it's always the years we've been successful, we've had new people in pushing the guys that had the jersey on in the previous campaign and creating that environment where there's a competition for places," said Sexton.