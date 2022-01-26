A man has died following an incident on the Knockagh Road in Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and that the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.

The road was closed just after 10am following a crash. Emergency services including the Air Ambulance raced to the scene.

DUP councillor Marc Collins said: "Unfortunately I’ve been informed of the heartbreaking news that a man has sadly lost his life as a result of this incident.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved at such a difficult time.

"I would also like to pay tribute to all of the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance crew, for all their efforts.

The incident happened on the Knockagh Road. Credit: Press Eye

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has offered her condolences to the family of the man killed in the incident. Councillor McKillop said the man was from the Ballycastle area and was well known locally. “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of a local man in Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.

"This man was from the Ballycastle area and was well-known locally. My heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heartbreaking news and my thoughts are with them," she said. “I’m sure the community in Ballycastle will support this man’s family in the difficult days, weeks and months to come and I’d ask they rally around them and help in any way they can, while also giving them appropriate space to grieve.”