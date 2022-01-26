Play video

Video report by UTV Reporter William Esler

Most people will visit a handful of countries in their lifetime – but one Belfast man is aiming to visit them all. David Simpson has just returned from Syria – number 151 on his list. He’s decided there are 229 countries in the world, but coming up with that definitive figure wasn’t easy. “It’s a bit contentious as it depends what list you look at,” David told UTV. “With the UN countries there could be 193, 195 or 197. With FIFA I think there are 206 and on the Olympic list there are 211. Then there are the disputed nations as well and there’s anywhere between eight to 12 of those.

David in the Azores Credit: David Simpson

“So I needed a list to go off and instead of me coming home from my last trip and thinking ‘I didn’t visit that country so I didn’t visit every country in the world’, so I combined all the lists and got 229. “That also includes the Vatican and Palestine.”

“I ask myself that every day, the harder and harder the mission gets the more I wonder should I continue?”

David's quest was sparked after a conversation about travelling when he realised he was not as well travelled as he thought.

“I was in New Zealand after I did a bit of travelling after taking two years out from work in 2015 and I was sat around Lake Tekapo with a couple of friends having a conversation about how many countries we’d visited. “A couple mentioned 40 or 50 and I thought I was about the same, but then I counted and realised it was about 15 which left me a little disappointed after all the travelling I’d done. So from then it kind of stuck in my head to always visit new places.”

Swimming with sharks in the Galapagos Credit: David Simpson

Syria might not be high on many people’s travel lists, but David says it was a fascinating experience. “I was excited and I enjoyed my time in Syria, but I always think is saying that you enjoyed your time in Syria the right words to use?” he continued. “Driving through for just a couple of hours we saw 10 or 12 huge towns which were just flattened. “It’s probably the most divided country in the world right now, it was quite difficult and very much mixed emotions.” The highlight for David of his travels came in Aleppo on his most recent trip when he made new friends. “I got talking to two locals, two young guys, 22-years-old, and they invited me out for some tea, some falafel and tea – the best falafel in the world. “And we spent the night talking for several hours and I was just left inspired and humbled by the whole thing. “The boys don’t have very much, but they actually paid for my dinner that night. I didn’t realise and I complained to them and said ‘guys that’s not fair’. They said ‘in Syria we are the host and this what we do’. “I just thought that was incredible.”

Overlooking Cape Town Credit: David Simpson

David blogs his travel on social media and his own website and always gets asked by his followers how he affords the trips. “I saved for six or seven years and had a good account with good interest and since then I’ve been working full time. “But another important factor would be I don’t have a family or kids to pay for. I don’t know how much that costs, but I know if I did have my own family I certainly wouldn’t be travelling as often as I do.”