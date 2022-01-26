Nine further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The death toll reported by the department stands at 3,086 people.

Wednesday's update from the Health Department also showed a further 4,383 positive cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

The number of new positive cases is on the rise. There have been 31,233 in the past week with 24,848 reported in the seven days previous to that.

The number of deaths have been decreasing with 29 reported in the past seven days compared to 31 in the previous week.

There are currently 395 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland hospitals and 22 patients in intensive care units with 17 of them on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy stands at 105% with nine facilities over capacity.

There are 207 confirmed outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

The department says 3,655,138 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland.