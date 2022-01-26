Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced some people who were unable to use their Spend Local Cards, or spend the entire £100 will receive a payment direct to their bank accounts.

The scheme was blighted by problems leading to several spending deadline extensions to the original 30th November 2021 cut-off.

“While the vast majority of verified applicants received their cards before the scheme ended, a small proportion did not receive cards while others encountered difficulty using their card,” said Mr Lyons.

“I believe it is important that we address this issue and that is the reason we have devised these remedy measures.

“My officials are currently working on the details of the remedy scheme and its timeframe and I will provide further details in due course.”

The applicants eligible for a potential remedy payment will be:

Verified applicants who did not receive a Spend Local card or who received their card after the scheme closed due to service failure.

Verified applicants who had issues activating/using their cards which were outside of their control and have a remaining balance of £10 or more.

Eligible applicants who did not receive a Spend Local Card as a result of maladministration or service failure by the Department.

It’s estimated it will cost between £1million and 1.5million.

Despite the problems, the Economy Minister maintains the scheme was a success.

“According to an Ulster Bank Survey, retail sales in Northern Ireland rose in November for the first time in four months,” he said.

Its Chief Economist, Richard Ramsey, said the scheme undoubtedly contributed to the pick-up in demand.

“A report from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) showed that Northern Ireland’s footfall in November increased by 5.6 percentage points on the previous month. Northern Ireland’s shop visits were 10 percentage points higher than the UK average.”