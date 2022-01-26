Translink's Chief Executive has warned that there could be significant cuts to the bus and rail network in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the public transport provider announced it was to return timetables to "normal levels" after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Appearing before the Infrastructure Committee at Stormont, Chris Conway raised concerns about the budget for the sector.

He said the financial viability of the transport company "could become a serious issue."

"The Department has stated that they would not be able to continue to provide the same level of service as provided in the 2021-22 year, with the current proposed draft budget," Mr Conway told MLAs.

Mr Conway did however say this was based on the fact that currently there is a draft budget and that no allocation has been made so far.

His comments come amidst ongoing political debate amongst the Stormont parties over the draft budget.

Translink services have been affected throughout the pandemic with lower passenger numbers resulting in reduced timetables.

However, frequencies on services are to return to more normal levels on Metro from 31 January and NI Railways and Ulsterbus from 8 January.

“These improvements will facilitate the increasing passenger numbers we are seeing as more people start to return to the workplace, shopping, hospitality venues and other leisure destinations," Mr Conway explained. “We look forward to welcoming many more people back to our services, public transport will have a key role to play in NI’s economic recovery, as well as ensuring a green recovery from Covid-19.

"We will continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated.

"Our staff are also on hand to help and advise where needed." “We would remind everyone it remains mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport. “This is a dynamic situation so all our services will be continually monitored, and adjustments made where required. Full updates to the timetable are available on Translink's website.