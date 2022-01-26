Two men have been arrested after the body of an elderly man was reportedly brought to a post office in Co Carlow.

The body of a 66-year-old was allegedly taken to a post office on Staplestown Road last Friday (January 21).

It was later discovered that the man had died, with the exact cause of his death yet to be determined.

However, it is believed that foul play has been ruled out.

Gardai confirmed that two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested in Carlow this morning (January 26).

The men are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”