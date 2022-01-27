50th anniversary of Londonderry police officer murders to be marked

The DUP is to hold a memorial event marking the 50th anniversary of the murders of two police officers in Londonderry.

Constable David Montgomery (20) and Sgt Peter Gilgunn (26) were shot dead by the Provisional IRA on 27th January 1972.A wreath laying ceremony will take place at 11am on Thursday, where relatives and friends of serving and former police officers will be joined by members of the South East Fermanagh Foundation and local political leaders Gregory Campbell MP and Gary Middleton MLA.

The event is one of the first to mark the 50th anniversary of 1972, when more people were murdered than any other single year during The Troubles.Gregory Campbell MP said: "Countless words have been written and broadcast as well as hundreds of millions of pounds spent on events in Londonderry on 30th January 1972, yet there is scarcely a reference to the murder of these police officers 3 days prior to those events.

"Five officers were in a patrol car, they were gunned down by a Provisional IRA gang using a sub-machine gun in the very same vicinity as the march just three days beforehand. Sadly two of their number died. Their murders are part of the context of events at that time and the atmosphere in which security forces were operating.

"No one has ever been brought to justice and no one has stepped forward to offer information on those murders in the 50 years since.

"It is important that the memory of all those who stood against violence and terrorism is kept alive. There are all too many efforts to airbrush these men and women from history or to denigrate their actions.

"This simple ceremony will play a small part in ensuring that future generations who benefit from the bravery of RUC officers such as David Montgomery, Peter Gilgunn and many others, have the opportunity to pay tribute to them and ensure they are not forgotten.”