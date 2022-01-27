Brother of murdered officer vows his memory will not be forgotten

Play video

Gareth Wilkinson reports.

The brother of a police officer who was murdered by the IRA in Londonderry 50 years ago says he will not allow his memory to be forgotten.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the war memorial in the city on Thursday for two RUC officers who were killed in the 1972 gun attack.

Sergeant Peter Gilgunn, who was 26, and 20-year-old constable David Montgomery, were the first of 20 RUC casualties that year.

Their deaths occurred just three days before Bloody Sunday, in which 13 civil rights marchers were shot dead by soldiers.

Colin Montgomery, from Belfast, was 11 years old when his older brother was killed.

"David was a very smart, bubbly fellow. He loved cars. He was in his prime and enjoying life," he said.

"He was training for his sergeant exam when he was murdered."

Mr Montgomery said that despite his brother's death occurring so close to Bloody Sunday, his memory is kept alive by events such as the memorial service.

He said: "He is not forgotten by friends, family and neighbours. We won't allow him to be forgotten."

The ceremony was attended by political and church representatives and the RUC George Cross Association.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: "Countless words have been written and broadcast as well as hundreds of millions of pounds spent on events in Londonderry on 30 January 1972 yet there is scarcely a reference to the murder of these police officers three days prior to those events.

"It is important that the memory of all those who stood against violence and terrorism is kept alive."

Kenny Donaldson, from the victims' group South East Fermanagh Foundation, said: "It is important that lives stolen away through terrorism and other Troubles-related criminal violence are not forgotten."