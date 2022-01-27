Case against Aidan Mann murder accused 'can be fast-tracked'

The case against a man who “made admissions” to stabbing tattoo artist Aidan Mann to death on a public street “can be fast tracked,” a court has been told.

During a brief mention of the case involving murder accused Barry Donnelly at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Thursday, a prosecuting lawyer revealed that the file "has been allocated to a senior public prosecutor" who had spoken to both the police and defence legal team.

“It is felt it is a case that could be fast tracked,” said the lawyer, adding that “the police need six weeks to get the post mortem transcript and CCTV etcetera, so after that six weeks this case can be fast tracked for preliminary enquiry”, which would see the case elevated to the Crown Court.

Donnelly, aged 36, and of Church Street, Downpatrick, is accused of the murder of Aiden Mann and possessing “two large kitchen knives” in public, close to his home on 3 January this year.

The 28-year-old talented tattoo artist, also known as Zen Black, was attacked on Church Street at about 11am and although given treatment by paramedics at the scene sadly died.

Previous courts have heard that Donnelly, who did not attend Thursday's hearing, "has made admissions at interview and has expressed remorse for his actions".

In court on Thursday, defence solicitor Roisie Fitzpatrick said she had “no issue” with the PPS application for a four-week adjournment and confirmed that Donnelly “won’t be required” to he produced to the court when the case is next before the court.

District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned the case to 24 February.