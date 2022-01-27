Covid-19 support grants extended to hotels

Play video

Judith Hill reports.

A financial support scheme for hospitality businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic is now being extended to include hotels.

They will be eligible for a one-off grant worth between £10,000 and £20,000, depending on their ratable value.

It follows an agreement by the Northern Ireland Executive on Thursday.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said his department will "move at pace" to get the financial assistance under the Omicron Hospitality Payment Scheme out to hotels.

The move has been welcomed by Janice Gault from the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation.

She said some hotel premises lost up to 60% on food, beverage and function business in December - which is normally one of their busiest months.

"Hoteliers are pleased their plight has been recognised in a similar way to other components of the hospitality industry," she said.

The Finance Department says from next week, Land and Property Services will contact Tourism NI certified hotels by email if they previously received a payment under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme.

The email will include a link to an online form, where businesses will be asked to confirm some relevant information and complete a declaration in order to enable payments for the Omicron Hospitality Payment Scheme to issue.

Ministers have also agreed to extend the support scheme to certain sports clubs with a licensed bar or restaurant facility.

A maximum one-off £10,000 payment will be available to sports clubs that operate a bar or restaurant, have a liquor license and received less than £50,000 in total from the Department for Communities Sport Sustainability Fund last year.