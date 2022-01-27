Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry is to temporarily withdraw emergency general surgery due to recruitment challenges.

The Southern Health Trust said that from Monday 28 February, all emergency surgical patients requiring inpatient assessment will be admitted to Craigavon Area Hospital.

There will be no change to the 24-hour emergency department at Daisy Hill, which will continue to operate as usual.

Despite repeated recruitment advertisements, from the end of February, Daisy Hill will have only one permanent consultant general surgeon out of six funded posts.

Craigavon will have eight out of nine.

In a statement the Trust said the consolidation of emergency surgery to one site will allow the team to maintain the safety of the service.

Director of Acute Services, Melanie McClements said recent changes to the workforce "have presented a very immediate and major risk for the safety of our service in the Southern Trust".

She added: “We cannot maintain a fully responsive emergency surgical service with one permanent surgeon at Daisy Hill.

"With staffing now so stretched across both sites, the safest way of achieving a more equitable service and the best possible outcome for patients is to have all emergency surgical patients admitted to Craigavon.”

A formal project structure is now being established to develop longer term proposals for public consultation on elective and general surgery across the Southern Trust.