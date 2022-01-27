The majority of people under the age of 50 who died of Covid-19 in recent months were unvaccinated, a new report has found.

Data from the Department of Health shows that from September to the middle of January, 62% of 18 to 50-year-olds who died had not been jabbed.

It also shows that over 60% of this age group who needed hospital treatment were not vaccinated.

In the over-50 population, the report says that unvaccinated patients are almost six times as likely to die than people vaccinated with at least two doses.

And those aged 50 and over who had not received a jab accounted for 21% of Covid-19 inpatients.

The latest figures from the Health Department show 3,658,341 vaccines have been administered in total in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, a further six deaths and 4,243 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported by the department in the 24 hours up to 10am.

As of Thursday morning, there were 387 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, 22 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Hospital occupancy is at 106%.

There are 197 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in Northern Ireland.