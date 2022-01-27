Play video

Eden Wilson reports from Belfast Zoo.

After 16 long weeks, the sex of a baby gorilla born at Belfast Zoo has been revealed in a 'gender reveal' party.

Cardboard boxes filled with fruit and blue shredded paper were left out in the Western Lowland gorilla enclosure early on Thursday morning before the animals were let out for the day.

The baby's big sister opened the first box, revealing that it was indeed a baby brother.

Big sister is first to find out the gender of her baby sibling. Credit: UTV

The reason for the wait is due to how much time the infant spends clinging to its mother.

Senior keeper, Lara Clarke told UTV: "It was just a very opportunistic moment. Baby's been strapped to mummy's side since he was born, sort of splayed on her hip.

"It took a lot of keepers, a lot of mobile phones and torches, just angling them in the right direction but yeah, it was really nice when we finally discovered it was a boy."

Silverback and father, Gugas, was born in the wild. His parents were sadly poached before he was sold to a circus.

His genetics are therefore crucial to the breeding programme, as there are no other Western Lowland gorillas like him.

"His genetics aren't represented anywhere else within the breeding programme, with the exception of his three youngsters, so he's very important not only to us as an individual, a character and as a silverback keeping the group together, but for the future of Western Lowland gorillas as well," added Lara.

Belfast Zoo is now asking the public to help name the infant.

The names voters can choose between are:

Raza - of African origin meaning “hope”

Mfalme - Swahili name meaning “king”

Babatunde – means "father has returned" in the Yoruba language

Topaz – a beautiful gemstone, chosen simply because the keeper likes it!

Bahati – Swahili name meaning “noble”

Kofi – Ghanaian in origin meaning “born on a Friday”

Johari – Swahili name meaning “jewel”

Kenneth (Kenny) – after Belfast born actor and film maker, Sir Kenneth Branagh

Voting opens on Friday 28th January on Belfast Zoo's Facebook page.