Man charged after 'body taken to post office' in Carlow

A man is to appear in court after the body of a pensioner was reportedly brought to a post office in Co Carlow.

The body of a 66-year-old was allegedly taken to a post office on Staplestown Road last Friday (January 21).

It was later discovered that the man had died, with the exact cause of his death yet to be determined.

However, it is believed that foul play has been ruled out.

Gardai confirmed that two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested in Carlow on Wednesday morning.

They were detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

On Thursday morning gardai said one man had been charged and is scheduled to appear before Carlow District Court. The second man has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the prosecution service.