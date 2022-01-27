Play video

This report from UTV Correspondent Gareth Wilkinson

Dancing was once again permitted following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

From noon on Wednesday, the legal requirement to provide Covid certification to enter bars, restaurants and cinemas ended.

Nightclubs can also reopen, although vaccine certification will still be required for access to venues.

Workers in the hospitality sector welcomed the latest easements.

In workplaces, the requirement to take reasonable measures for two-metre social distancing has also been removed.

It follows the ending on Friday of the requirement to remain seated and the limit of six per table at hospitality venues.

The latest easing of restrictions was agreed at a meeting of the Executive last week after ministers said Northern Ireland had passed the peak of the Omicron wave.