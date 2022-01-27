Office of Derry MLA evacuated amid security alert

The office of an SDLP MLA in Londonderry has been evacuated amid a security alert.

Sinéad McLaughlin and her staff left the premises after being informed by police of reports that a bomb had been left there.

Police said they are currently attending the scene in the Spencer Road area and there are no further details at this time.

Ms McLaughlin said: “This incident has been very upsetting for my staff who come to work every day to help the people of this community with everything from passport applications to PIP appeals.

"Nobody should have to face this kind of threat when simply going about their job.

“While it’s deeply unpleasant to be subjected to this, nothing will stop me from going about my work on behalf of the people of Derry.

"Whether in my career, as a councillor or an MLA I have often faced barriers, but I have always overcome them and it will take more than the efforts of a few idiotic thugs to stop me from working to represent and improve the lives of people here."