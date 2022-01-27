Play video

UTV's Political Correspondent Vicki Hawthorne reports on the day's events at Stormont.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has expressed determination to secure a deal on the Protocol that can command universal support in Northern Ireland.

She was speaking after holding meetings with political leaders at Stormont on Thursday.

Ms Truss said: "What I want is a deal that works for everyone. We are making progress. We're having constructive talks. I want to make significant progress by February.

"That's important but it's important that we secure the support of all of the communities in Northern Ireland, including the unionist community."

The visit came amid warnings from the DUP that it will walk away from the Stormont institutions if changes to post-Brexit trading arrangements are not secured rapidly.

After meeting with Ms Truss, First Minister Paul Givan identified 21 February as a fresh deadline for when the UK needs to deliver progress in its negotiations with the EU.

Play video

He warned that the Government must take unilateral action and suspend the operation of the Protocol's trading arrangements if an agreed position cannot be reached with the EU.

Sinn Féin has warned that any attempt to suspend the protocol by triggering its Article 16 mechanism would cause more uncertainty in Northern Ireland.

The meeting came a day after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned he could not guarantee Mr Givan would still be in position next week.

Mr Givan said: "I hope that I am still in this position next week because there are huge issues that we need to deal with as an Executive."

Liz Truss also held talks with business leaders during her visit to Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said he is "hopeful that a deal to resolve the challenges around the NI Protocol is achievable".

Mr Roberts said: “At the meeting with the Foreign Secretary, we presented a number of case studies illustrating the problems local independent retailers are experiencing trading with GB based suppliers as result of the NI Protocol.

“It is vital this issue needs to be resolved to ensure that consumers are given the full product range in Northern Ireland.

"We need a long-term sustainable deal which ensures stability, certainty and affordability for the broader business community in Northern Ireland.

“Continuing to ensure full access to the EU single market is essential, as part of any deal."