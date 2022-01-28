A five-year-old boy from Omagh has been hailed a hero after helping raise the alarm after his quick thinking helped avert disaster after a tumble dryer fire.

Daithi Nugent alerted his mum when he noticed smoke coming from the tumble dryer last September. "Smoke was billowing out from the tumble dryer. My first instinct was to get the clothes out of the way," mum Grainne told UTV. "Thankfully I had the sense to lift the clothes out and that’s when I saw the flames" '"If the boiler caught fire we were all gone, there would’ve been an explosion"

Mum Grainne managed to put the blaze out thanks to Daithi’s quick thinking. The mother of three warned others to be extra careful and of the need to put tumble dryers on when in the home. Daithi only turned five this week and he was given a special recognition award by Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI.