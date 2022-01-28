DUP rejects Edwin Poots' bid to stand for election in South Down

DUP party officers have rejected Edwin Poots' bid to stand for election in South Down.

The Agriculture Minister was aiming to represent a new constituency in the upcoming Assembly election after being a Lagan Valley MLA for 24 years.

However, the DUP announced on Friday evening that Diane Forsythe would represent the party, replacing Jim Wells.

Ms Forsythe is a former Westminster election candidate for the DUP and the daughter of a party councillor, Glyn Hanna.

Mr Poots arrived at Dundela House, the DUP party headquarters in East Belfast, just before 6 o'clock on Friday evening.

Mr Poots left shortly before 8 o'clock without speaking to the media.

The meeting at DUP headquarters was attended by a number of party representatives, including leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson and East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell.

The party currently holds two seats in the Lagan Valley constituency, belonging to Mr Poots and Stormont First Minister Paul Givan.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has signalled his intention to return to the Northern Ireland Assembly and is also expected to be a candidate in Lagan Valley.

The veteran current DUP MLA for South Down, Jim Wells, has not been selected as a candidate for May's elections

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to him.

"I have known Jim Wells for well over thirty-five years and have always admired his commitment to the Unionist cause," he said.

"Jim has served his constituents in South Down faithfully. He has given a lifetime of public service and I look forward to seeing him making a further contribution to the party in the future."

Party Chairman Lord Morrow said, "I want to pay tribute to Jim for his long and distinguished career in politics. I remember in the early days when Jim raised funds for the party and his enthusiasm for the Union inspired many around him.

"He was never a half measure man in anything that he put his hand to. I look forward to his contribution to the cause of the Union for many years to come."

Congratulating Diane Forsythe, former DUP leader Arlene Foster said she was 'proud' of the new candidate.

She tweeted, "So delighted for and proud of this woman. Congratulations ⁦⁦@dianejforsythe⁩. Now for hard yards for which you are more than capable. #thisgirlcan"