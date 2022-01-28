Natasha Hamilton's work with animals has taken her across the world.

Her childhood love of all creatures great and small led her to become a zoologist.

She has spent time in Africa, the Netherlands and China and several years ago Natasha began working in Costa Rica.

Natasha helps a variety of animals at the centre.

Now based at a rescue centre on the Nicoya Peninsula, no two days for the Newtownards woman are the same.

The area has a vast array of exotics animals, from monkeys to turtles.

As well as rehabilitation work, Natasha is involved in reintroducing species into the wild.

"The scarlet macaw - they have not been around this area for more than 50 years," she said.

Natasha treating one of the animals. Credit: UTV

"I've been here we've been able to breed and release 24, with more in the works," Natasha said.

"To watch those guys fly even across my house here in the village is really something special knowing that you were part of that."

For Natasha this is a dream job.

"Everyone says 'oh my gosh you have the most amazing job', and I'm like, 'I know'.

"I'm very, very lucky. Of course the field of conservation and wildlife rehabilitation is very competitive, it's very difficult to get into."

Natasha cares for a variety of animals. Credit: UTV

The 32-year-old was on the other side of the world when the pandemic struck.

"I did feel like my place was here and trying to keep these animals fed and watered and looked after."

Though Natasha's head and heart were never far from her loved ones.

"I just kept in contact with home, you get used to being at a distance with people but it's not easy of course."