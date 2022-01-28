When Arlene Foster was ousted as DUP leader last year, several notable party members resigned in protest.

Newry, Mourne and Down Councillor Glyn Hanna was one. His daughter Diane Forsythe, a member of the DUP's South Down association, was another. They both spoke publicly of their disgust at the way Arlene Foster had been treated.

Long standing South Down DUP MLA Jim Wells backed Edwin Poots as the new leader.

The division within the DUP was laid bare in the South Down constituency.

Glyn Hanna and Diane Forsythe returned to the party when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson became leader. Mr Hanna and Sir Jeffrey are old school friends. And now Diane Forsythe is aiming to be selected as the DUP candidate for the upcoming Assembly election, expected in May.

An accountant, Diane Forsythe is deeply rooted in the South Down community. She is involved in several organisations and groups and was the DUP's Westminster candidate in 2017. The party were pleased with her performance then, while not winning, she secured 17% of the vote.

Diane Forsythe is a former DUP Westminster candidate Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

It's been confirmed Jim Wells has been deselected by the party to run in the Assembly election, expected in May. That in itself is not a surprise as Mr Wells had the party whip removed four years ago. The former Health Minister has been a controversial figure, openly critical of the leadership at times and frank in his deeply held conservative views. Now, the DUP must select a new candidate and it may have been a straight-forward process for Diane Forsythe - but Edwin Poots has thrown his hat in the ring. The agriculture minister and current Lagan Valley MLA is asking the DUP to select him as the candidate for South Down.

Since Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his intention to return to Stormont, it has been clear for a while now that there are too many DUP candidates and not enough seats to go round in Lagan Valley. Currently, Edwin Poots and First Minister Paul Givan are MLAs for Lagan Valley. Throw the DUP leader in to the mix and the Thct hasvotes are unlikely to spread far enough for all three men to return to the Assembly. So Edwin Poots has come up with a plan, some suspect it is backed by his friend Jim Wells. One source has described the move as "very brave". Mr Poots is offering the party the chance of solving the Lagan Valley problem, but he is also creating another in that the DUP would have to reject a strong, well-liked candidate whose family is friends with the leader. The party officers will meet on Friday to select either Edwin Poots or Diane Forsythe as the South Down candidate. That decision will then go to the party executive for ratification. We are told there will be no announcement this evening, but these things have a habit of leaking out.