The DUP's Edwin Poots has refused to be drawn on if he is to run in the forthcoming Assembly election in the South Down constituency.

DUP officials are to meet on Friday to consider its options.

Current South Down MLA Jim Wells - who has been outside the DUP Assembly team for four years after having the whip withdrawn - has been deselected.

Current MLA Jim Wells - who has been outside the DUP Assembly team for four years after having the whip withdrawn - has been deselected.

Mr Poots and Diane Forsythe, who left the party over the ousting of Arlene Foster as leader, are understood to be in the frame to run in the constituency.

Agriculture Minister Poots has been a Lagan Valley MLA since 1998. On Thursday evening, the BBC reported Jim Wells - who has had the party whip withdrawn for the past four years after a fall out with the then leadership - was deselected by his party to make way for Mr Poots. DUP officials are to meet later on Friday to discuss the matter before putting it to the party for ratification. Mr Poots told UTV he had no comment to make. Since Sir Jeffrey Donaldson replaced Mr Poots as leader of the DUP, there has been speculation as to if the pair and current First Minister Paul Givan would all contest Lagan Valley.

Play video

Earlier this month, during an appearance on UTV's View From Stormont, Mr Poots said he was "planning to remain in the Assembly" when asked if he would run in a different constituency. He said his name was put down for Lagan Valley and "we will see what comes out of that process". "I want to put myself to the electorate and and hope the party support me in doing that," he added.

Mr Poots' attempt to move constituencies comes ahead of a potential electorate headache for the DUP. Three of its most high-profile party figures had been expected to stand in Lagan Valley.

The party currently holds two seats in the constituency, belonging to Mr Poots and Stormont First Minister Paul Givan.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has signalled his intention to return to the Northern Ireland Assembly and is also expected to be a candidate in Lagan Valley.

Last November Jim Wells took to social media to say he had the "unanimous" backing of his constituency association to run for the party in South Down. While outside the party he remains a member after having the party whip withdrawn for speaking out against Arlene Foster's leadership. He is the DUP's longest-serving Stormont politician.

Diane Forsythe Credit: Presseye

Diane Forsythe, daughter of Newry, Mourne and Down councillor Glyn Hanna and former DUP Westminster election candidate, left the party along with her father following the election of Mr Poots as DUP leader. She claimed "disrespectful attitudes" within the party and voiced concern at the treatment of Mrs Foster.

She rejoined the party when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson replaced Edwin Poots.