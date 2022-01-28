So what happens next?

Is the Executive about to implode with the imminent departure of the First Minister or has the torturous protocol process been given a new deadline of February 21?

The DUP has a plan but there are a lot of moving parts and it’s not clear how it will play out.

The ball started rolling earlier this week when the DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots submitted his paper to the Executive calling on his ministerial colleagues to give him their approval to carry out the NI Protocol checks at ports and airports.

It’s a ploy intended to give the DUP the opportunity to stop the checks.

Knowing this, Sinn Fein’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill indicated she would block the paper being discussed.

That’s what happened at yesterday’s Executive meeting and so it’s now over to Mr Poots to make good on his vow to stop the checks in the absence of Executive approval.

DUP sources indicate that announcement is likely to come next week.

At that point it will be up to Daera officials to decide whether they will refuse to carry out their minister’s orders and continue on with the checks.

Eighteen months ago the agriculture minister flirted with the idea of stopping construction of the border check points, but stepped back when civil servants refused to follow his orders after they got their own legal advice. Mr Poots appears to believe he’s on firmer ground legally this time. So if he decides to push ahead this time will his civil servants attempt to stop him?

Significantly, in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the woman now in charge of the Protocol negotiations, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, has indicated she believes if the Agriculture minister does halt the checks it will be “a matter for the Executive". In other words the government will not intervene to compel the minister to carry out the checks. In those circumstances is it likely a civil servant will take it upon themselves to disobey a minister when even the government is not prepared to intervene? While this part of the plan unfolds Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is again maintaining his threat to pull his party out of the Executive. My understanding is that the proposal is for Paul Givan to resign as First Minister, but the other DUP ministers will stay in post. That will mean the Executive can no longer meet, but DUP ministers will continue to hold ministerial posts instead of being replaced by nationalist ministers. On Wednesday the DUP leader spent 30 minutes talking to the prime minister in Number 10 spelling out in forthright terms that the government must resolve the NI Protocol or he will carry out his threat to pull out of the Stormont Executive.

"I could not have been clearer with the prime minister on where my party stands on this issue. We have been patient, we have given the government more than enough time now," he said.

Will he give an assurance that the First Minister Paul Givan would still be in post next Wednesday? I asked him.

"I can't give that assurance because that depends on what others do," he replied.

Another factor in the DUP deliberations is the progress of the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill.

When the legislation, which was proposed under New Decade New Approach, is finally enacted it will mean the resignation of either the First or deputy First Minister will trigger a full collapse of the institutions after six months, not the current seven days.

The bill is next listed to be debated in House of Commons on February 7.

Another date now thrown into the mix is February 21.

Yesterday Liz Truss visited Northern Ireland to take the temperature.

Speaking after meeting with her at Stormont the First Minister Paul Givan told reporters: "In that update Liz Truss has indicated that she is making progress with the European Union and obviously February 21 is a very significant date in terms of what progress will have been made or not made.”

Inevitably speculation quickly started that February 21 is now the DUP’s new deadline for when the party’s ministers will vacate their posts.

More than one source at Westminister has indicated a possible deal, or at least a partial deal, on the NI Protocol could be agreed by the UK government and the EU.

But DUP source has made clear they don’t think the proposals will be enough for the party. It means big decisions lie ahead for the party and, in particular, its leader.

Do they give the government more time in the hope that a more acceptable deal can be agreed? Or does pulling the First Minister out of Stormont strengthen the government’s negotiating position by underlining that the NI Protocol endangers the very stability it is designed to protect?

With each threat the DUP leader is losing credibility. Critics accuse him of being the boy who cried wolf and opponents insist Sir Jeffrey has no intention of pulling out of the Executive.

Resigning the first minister is a big call even if the party waits until the new sustainability measures in place.

No first minister means no Executive and, as the First Minister Paul Givan has pointed out, that means a lot of proposals will go to the wall.

No victims Commissioner; no apology to the victims of historical abuse; no £200 payment for vulnerable people struggling to meet rising energy costs; and no possibility of agreement on a multi-year budget.

All this as the party prepares to face the electorate.

One insider said: “There are no easy answers. We could face an avalanche of criticism. Will the public understand why they’re losing out on bread and butter proposals for the Protocol, especially if a deal is coming in February?”

As one DUP insider told me: “The problem with the nuclear option is there’s no way back.”