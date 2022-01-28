Yellow wind warning issued for parts of Northern Ireland as Storm Malik approaches
A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.
The Met Office says strong westerly winds are due to hit the east coast between 4am and 3 o'clock on Saturday afternoon.
Storm Malik has been named by the Danish Meteorological Institute.
Scotland and parts of northern England are also expected to be hit by winds and rain.
What to expect
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves