Corbyn voices 'outrage' that no-one convicted over Bloody Sunday

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it is an "outrage" that no-one has been convicted for the Bloody Sunday murders.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers in Londonderry on 30 January 1972, and another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Events are taking place in the city this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Speaking in the Guildhall on Saturday afternoon, Mr Corbyn condemned the Government for its controversial plans to ban prosecutions for Troubles killings.

"While we are here today to remember lives lost, there are still some, including many in Westminster, who want to put justice out of reach and secure immunity for those who committed crimes in the service of the British State with a deployment in Northern Ireland," he said.

"Those people stand in defiance of our common humanity. We must never shrink from holding account apologists for brutality and murder.

"There are still others who rally to the side of the killers, who even fly the flag of the Parachute Regiment on the outskirts of Derry.

"It is an outrage that nobody has been prosecuted for the deaths of 14 innocent protesters.

"It is a double outrage that the British Government is now planning legislation to make it even hard for such an effort to succeed at any time in the future.

"That would be the effect of the forthcoming Amnesty Bill, which would stop any prosecution and investigation, judicial review, inquest or civil case connected with killings that occurred before 1998.

"Introducing a statue of limitations for the atrocities that took place in Ireland amounts to nothing short of complicity in covering up the truth and ensures that lessons are not fully learned."