UTV reporter Eden Wilson speaks to writer Aislinn Clarke.

An Irish language film shot and produced in Northern Ireland has hit the big screens in what's been hailed as a cinematic first.

Doineann - which means 'stormy weather' - was filmed on Strangford Lough and is inspired by Rathlin Island.

The gripping thriller is set on a remote island where a mother and her baby mysteriously disappear.

It is spoken mostly in Irish and is the work of local writer Aislinn Clarke.

She says she believes it is the beginning of a golden age for Irish language films.

"People will watch, they will engage with a TV show or a film if it's a good story, doesn't matter if it's French, Spanish or Swedish," she told UTV.

"It's all the same as long as the story is good, and I think that's opened things up a lot."